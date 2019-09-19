China is the usual communist bully with dictatorial powers. The civilized nations of the world applaud Trump for standing up to them in the spirit of friendship, but America’s left deplores anything Trump.
That’s the way politically correct politics work when unprincipled secularism rules, destroying your opponent with ridicule and hatred, using a dominant media on their side. One can’t google a kind word of America’s meteoric economic rise, starting the day after Trump’s unexpected election.
They are still giving the Obama Administration credit for it, refusing to accept that it could only happen with a drastic reversal of Obama policies. With trainloads of ink, airways loaded with ridicule, they work incessantly to make you believe that our soaring economy is a figment of Trump deplorables’ imagination, avoiding the trillions of newly created wealth.
Blacks, Hispanics, and women gainfully employed at record levels are reaping the richest rewards, bad news for Democrats.
They attack anyone wearing a red Trump MAGA hat until people were intimidated, suppressing the numbers wearing them, now making anything red a matador signal for a charging, angry, unhinged sycophant.
They apparently are confused, not understanding that red is the color of socialist communism or is it only that Trump is using it as a symbol of a resuscitated America?
America was built upon raucous free speech politics. They called my hero, Abraham Lincoln, looking down from his pedestal above my office desk today, similar names they use now to demean Trump.
The New York “Copperhead Press” fought Lincoln viciously, running fake news, inciting anti-Lincoln riots. They called Lincoln a despot, tyrant, butcher, liar, swindler, and ignoramus. The solid Democrat South called him much worse, a gorilla, dishonest Abe, idiot, immoral, even the “N” word.
Lincoln exclaimed, “I would rather be then, as president thus abused in the house of my friends.” He was attacked with bile from both north and south, openly advocating his assassination. Under this duress, he proclaimed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing the slaves on Jan. 1, 1863, and lived lo make his immortal Gettysburg address in a plea to save the Union.
Something has gone wrong, Colorado, Texas, Maryland, and California all have secession movements underway. Congress is so divided it refuses to pass anything making life better for the citizens in full employment, only because it may help Trump’s free market capitalism under God.
The Democrat Congress is pushing for Trump’s impeachment without a defined high crime or misdemeanor, claiming for over three years there is one out there somewhere. Hitler had his Brown Shirts who turned into his SS storm troopers intimidating resistance into meek submission.
The Democrats have ANTIFA attacking the foundations of our greatness wearing black just as Hitler’s SS did, doing the same thing with mainstream media silence. They sickly hate Trump so much that anything goes to remove him from power, and return to Deep State rule with them in charge.
The New York Times tweeted praise for Chinese communist dictator Moa, only responsible for 45 million revolutionary deaths on Sunday. They said he began as an “obscure peasant” and died one of history’s greatest figures. The push back was so great they deleted it on Monday.
The kind, benevolent spirit of Lincoln yet lives in the kindred masses of the hinterlands, still resisting the propaganda of the day.
Oregon’s far left governor has set aside $4 million to fight Trump in court, half of which is dedicated to defend illegals lawfully deported by the Trump administration. The Bloomfield Hills Michigan Baptist Church planned to host an educational event called 9/11 Forgotten, but the Council on American-Islamic Relations along with leftist members of Congress and state representatives pressed the church to cancel the event. They folded under pressure.
While the Council of American-Islamic Relations portrays itself as a civil rights group, FBI seized document shows its purpose is to destroy western civilization. The other side of free speech consistently loses to the dominant politically correctness of America.
The Democrat debate had not a single question or word about the economy, but debated issues few cared about or wanted. It was Trump-bashing on every softball question, never exploring the important issues confronting America’s future. Were they simply saying we don’t care about the other half of America?
It was really Saturday Night Live masquerading as a serious debate. Lincoln would have been appalled, seeing all the snowflakes dispensing free stuff!
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
