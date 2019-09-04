The Del Rio Downtown Association announced that volunteer sign-ups are open and organization members are preparing for another year of Monster Mash.
Monster Mash will take place on Oct. 26 and it is free to the public. Del Rio Downtown Association Director Alexandra Falcon Calderon said the event is a huge hit with the community.
“We’re talking about thousands of people that came last year,” she said.
Calderon said the event is entirely run by volunteers. “We have had people tell us they would like to see the event be bigger or add more stuff, but if we don’t get the volunteers then we can only work with what we can get,” she said.
Calderon said the organization does have recurring volunteers, such as some of the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District student organizations. The event is not correlated to the City of Del Rio government.
“When I mean ‘city of Del Rio’ I mean the community as a whole. This event is for the people,” Calderon said.
The organization is a nonprofit and is able to function with donations received from the community and funds earned from events. All monetary proceeds are used to help the organization continue setting up more events during the year.
Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to message the organization through its Facebook page listed as Del Rio Downtown Association. Calderon said even if people don’t want to specifically volunteer for the Monster Mash, there will be more events for them to help out with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.