Children can prepare trick-or-treating bags this year for upcoming festivities, as Del Rioans will celebrate their second Trunk or Treat this year, at the Plaza del Sol Mall.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. and will be held in the east side of the mall’s parking lot. The parking lot area designated for the event is also used for other events such as the carnival that comes into town.
According to County Extension Agent Emily Grant, anyone can give out candy and register for the event ahead of time. Registration for the event is free and ends on Oct. 30.
Registration forms for the event can be found online at valverdeextension.ticketleap.com/19treat.
Trunkers, those giving out candy, will be asked to decorate their trunk, tailgate or hatchback and provide candy for the “treaters.” There will be judges present during the event to award the top three decorated trunkers at the event.
Trunkers are encouraged to have store bought items and no handmade food. According to Grant, based on last year, each trunker will roughly need 750-1,000 pieces if they give each youth one piece.
Other things for trunkers to keep in mind is they must be at the mall parking lot by 5:15 p.m., decorated and ready to go by 5:30 p.m. and are not allowed to leave the premises until 7:15 p.m.
Selling is prohibited during the event.
“Trunk or Treat is a fun and safe way for families and children to enjoy Halloween. Trunk or Treaters will spend the evening going from trunk to trunk, collecting candy from those who have decorated their vehicles to serve as the backdrop for this family friendly event,” Grant said.
The event is focused on providing a fun environment for the community’s youth and children do not have to be in a specific age group to receive candy, according to Grant. While trick-or-treaters come in every age and size, in order to allow all children attending to receive candy, adults are kindly asked to respect the event’s focus.
Any questions can be answered at (817) 995 0765.
