A variety of cars travel down Veterans Boulevard and show support for the late U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. Decorations were recommended but not required for participants, with some waving flags and others just cruising along in formation.
Del Rioans participate in a car cruise on Saturday while paying tribute to the late U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, as they drove down Veterans Boulevard before dispersing on Kings Way.
Photos by Atzimba Morales
