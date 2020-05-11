Graduation plans for the Class of 2020 of San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District remain on hold, as the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis presents new problems to the school district.
No action was taken on the agenda item during a budget workshop and special meeting on Thursday afternoon, but Superintendent of Schools Carlos Rios added a decision made by May 18 would allow for the maximum amount of student participation.
Rios discussed with the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees the results of the senior class survey, and said if a graduation was to take place, it would not be until the first or second week of June.
According to Rios, the graduating class consists of approximately 600 seniors and approximately 380 seniors voted between May 4-6. The majority of the votes chose to postpone graduation until further notice.
While postponing the ceremony means the students may have to wait until August or later, Rios said the uncertainty of the current situation may prevent the traditional ceremony from taking place.
With current graduation regulations set by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the school district would need to implement various procedures during the ceremony, such as limiting the number of participants, use face masks and gloves, and only allowing essential school employees during the ceremony.
Rios added the regulations make it impossible to have an outdoors ceremony for all 600 graduates at one time, and explained it would be difficult to accommodate students and their guests at the Walter D. Levermann Stadium.
“We need to make a decision. If we go with the students’ decision to wait, it could be forever and not happen, or we could reconvene with the student advisory committee … review the results with them and advise them of the governor’s rules for graduation and brainstorm other possible options,” Rios said.
Rios added it is possible to hold two graduation ceremonies for two groups of 300 seniors, with two guests per student while allowing the school district to monitor the ceremony closely.
Board President Raymond P. Meza mentioned student participation would be reduced if the ceremony is postponed, because by then a portion of the students will be moving on to other things in life.
“These are difficult times. I know this is a discussion item only, but I think we need to continue waiting and seeing what happens. This is not over yet,” Meza said.
Board member Joshua Overfelt brought up the concern of a possible second wave of COVID-19 happening in the fall and concerns regarding the ceremony.
“Under the current orders of the governor and TEA, we can’t even physically hand them a diploma unless everybody is wearing gloves and masks … you (Rios) talk about controlling it, but when it’s over and done with normally everyone wants to come to the field, and trying to stop a mass of individuals from coming onto the field and violating social distancing … does cause a major hindrance. I think, unfortunately the group needs to be reassembled,” Overfelt said.
Board member Fred Contreras added that as the current situation continues a traditional graduation ceremony seems less likely to happen.
Rios said he was going to meet again with the student ambassadors and discuss what other options would work. Board member Amy Haynes said Rios needed to be “real” with the students.
“Just be honest and real with them, so they can make a real good decision … Let them know upfront,” Haynes said.
In the meantime, the school district is preparing the patio at the Student Performance Center and Administration Building for seniors to use as a backdrop for pictures. Seniors would need to take their own photographer, according to Rios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.