This is the time for giving thanks for the bounteous harvest we have enjoyed. It is also a time of reflection. Many partook of HEB’s generosity yesterday as they shared their annual feast. Most of us are looking forward to sharing a Thanksgiving dinner of traditional family foods with loved ones later this month. But times are hard for some others and their pantries may be bare.
My church has taught our family to heed the lesson of Joseph: store in times of plenty for use in leaner times. Specifically, we should have a three month (or longer) food supply, a supply of potable water, and some readily available cash. With these in place, we need not fear temporary setbacks.
I had an experience with food storage that taught me a few lessons way back in the summer of 1977. Actually, it began in the summer and fall of 1976 when my young family decided to heed the lesson of Joseph and store food – just in case. We bottled our own tomatoes as well as the apricots and peaches we picked. I remember buying a case or two of green beans and peas, cream of mushroom soup, and tuna as well as extra macaroni, flour, sugar, shortening, and oatmeal. We also learned how to pressure can bottles of turkey meat during the holidays and even bottled our own turkey noodle soup.
We felt especially virtuous as we bought an extra can or two of this or that at every shopping trip to build up our food storage just in case. Then “just in case” happened. After we graduated from junior college in May, we found out we would not receive any more GI Bill funding until late August when we started our junior years at a new university over 300 miles away. With no time to get a real job before school started, money was tight – to say the least.
We survived that tough summer of 1977 because we had food storage as well as some good neighbors who helped us out. That summer we ate lots of home-baked bread, oatmeal, tuna casseroles, turkey meat with barbecue sauce, and turkey noodle soup. I also baked a lot of blonde brownies and sugar cookies to satisfy my sweet tooth.
Please note those blonde brownies and sugar cookies. Unfortunately, we did not have any form of chocolate in our food storage. I dearly missed chocolate’s release of endorphins in my brain. That would have made that summer so much easier – for the whole family. Another lesson of Joseph learned? Store what you will eat – and include cocoa to make brownies!
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.