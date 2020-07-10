The National Park Service Amistad National Recreation Area will be closing all park grounds, including boat ramps, hiking trails, day use areas, and the Visitor Center this weekend, amid concerns and a growing number of COVID-19 positive cases in Del Rio and Val Verde County.
Park administrators announced the closure Friday night.
The park, which became one of the last public outdoor recreational facilities open after the closure of public parks and the San Felipe Creek by the City of Del Rio, has seen large gatherings of visitors not abiding by social distancing guidelines and recommendations by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.
Large gatherings of visitors were seen over the Fourth of July weekend, and continued during the week, with sizzling temperatures pushing Del Rioans and out of town visitors to find relief in the lake.
The San Pedro Cliffs, one of the most popular spots for visitors, was crowded on Thursday night, with dozens of visitors not abiding by social distancing guidelines.
The local business community, under the leadership of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, will be looking forward next week to keep the lake open, given the economic boost visitors represent for the city of Del Rio.
The chamber is holding a virtual meeting on Wednesday, at 3 p.m. via Zoom, and is also encouraging locals to sign a petition on "causes.com," which as of Friday morning had been signed by more than 700 users.
On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the City of Del Rio and the Texas Governor's office have signed emergency declarations barring groups of 10 people or more from gathering in public.
The national park, as part of the National Park Service system, falls under the federal jurisdiction of the Department of the Interior.
As of Friday morning, the City of Del Rio had confirmed 588 positive cases of COVID-19, a rapidly growing figure that more than doubled in just one week.
