An area outside the city’s animal control center will be fenced to facilitate pet adoptions.
Emmett Salinas, who heads the city’s animal control department, on Wednesday said animal control staff is working to fence off a portion of the lawn outside the facility, 203 Ave. P, to make it more “adoption friendly.”
Salinas unveiled plans for the fenced space during Wednesday’s meeting of the city’s animal control and protection advisory board.
“We’re trying to fence it in and have that as an interaction space for people who are wanting to adopt or interested in adopting a canine or feline and also to use that as a space to bring out animals for pictures,” Salinas said.
He added most of the material for the fence has been donated by Customs and Border Protection.
Salinas spoke about the plans for the fenced space after he reviewed November’s animal control statistics with members of the advisory board.
“For the month of November, our calls did go down. We had a total of 268 calls, 235 of which pertained to animal control, and we had 74 emergency calls. After-hours and weekends have been quite busy for us,” Salinas said.
He said five human exposures – animal bites or scratches – were reported in November, as well as two animal exposures.
Animal control officers issued 14 citations during the month, and the department also responded to 94 calls of animals running at large.
“Of those, 40 were captured,” Salinas said.
“We had 28 surrenders during the month, and AARC (Animal Advocacy Rescue Coalition of Del Rio) did help us out and pulled three. We had 14 redemptions and we had really high adoptions in November, 26,” he reported.
During November, he said, a total of 60 animals, 23 dogs and 37 cats, were euthanized.
Salinas noted this was “a big jump” from the number of animals euthanized the month before.
“Are these cats you’ve trapped or cats people have brought in?” Tom Stanley, chair of the animal advisory board, asked.
“These are ones that were either caught or surrendered to us,” Salinas replied, adding the animals were euthanized because they were injured, sick or the facility needed the space.
When Stanley asked about the euthanasia percentage rate for the month and the numbers of animals euthanized year-to-date, Salinas said he would try to include those figures in next month’s report.
“Just keep a running year-to-date going, because that’s the way we’re going to be judged in the future. We kind of started out at 80 percent, and we’re back to 80 percent,” Stanley said.
