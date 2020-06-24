U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Station arrested a family of three Iranian nationals on Sunday near Comstock, the agency announced Wednesday.
Agents conducting line watch duties observed three individuals who had just crossed the border illegally. This group consisted of a mother, father, and child who were later identified as Iranian nationals. All subjects were transported to the Comstock Station and processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.
