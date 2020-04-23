The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District will be conducting a survey among seniors, to decide what kind of graduation they will be having at the end of the spring semester. Some of the options include a limited number of family members invited while others encompass a virtual ceremony.
“The graduating class of 2020 will have priority say in the selection of a suitable option for their graduation ceremony through a survey they will receive early next week. District leaders are working to finalize a survey that will present students with a variety of options of alternative solution to a traditional ceremony,” a release by school district states.
Mobility and social gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 health emergency are preventing large groups of people from congregating at once, so the school district is considering to split up the traditional ceremony by holding several smaller events.
During Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent of Schools Carlos Rios revealed preliminary options which would allow the district to celebrate the important milestone with the senior class.
“Additional options have been added through the input of student representatives from various clubs and student organizations,” Rios said in the release. “The students agreed to have all of the members of the Class of 2020 express their thoughts through a survey they will take next week.”
On Monday, May 4, 2020, the Class of 2020 will receive an e-mail from their principal describing the steps they need to take to access the survey. This information will be sent to the students’ unique mail account used to deliver their assignments through the District’s Home-Based Instructional Program. The survey will ask the students to indicate their first, second and third choice of options.
The link will only allow the user to submit his or her responses once. Any student who has difficulty accessing their account must contact the Del Rio High School, Early College High School or Blended Academy office for tech support. Seniors may access and take the survey anytime between 8 a.m. on Monday, May 4 thru Wednesday, May 6 at 5 p.m.
Results of the electronic survey will be announced to the graduating class as soon as the results are made available.
