February 12, 2020 Jail Log
Feb. 1
Barbara Lara
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 1gram less than 1g
possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 200 grams
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1gram
Del Rio Police Department
Feb. 2
Janell Ramirez
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Del Rio Police Department
Eduardo Adriel Robles
Criminal trespass
Del Rio Police Department
Feb. 3
Diana Yvonne Acevedo
Failure to appear motion for enforce of child support
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Elaine Garcia
Aggravated assault
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Ronaldo Murillo
Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia license to be carried and exhibited on demand criminal penalty
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Julio Cesar Nava
Possession of dangerous drug
Del Rio Police Department
Enrique Sanchez
Prohibited substance in a correctional facility
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Feb. 4
Octavio Coronado
Post indictment fugitive indecency with child
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Erickson Diaz-Penate
Leaving scene/accident involving death
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 5
Laurissa Garza
Driving while intoxicated open container
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Bernardo Ponce
Failure to appear driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Luis Alberto Rodriguez Rivera
Theft of firearm burglary of habitation
Feb. 6
Jesus Armando Hipolito
Criminal mischief
Sexual assault of a child
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 7
Anival Cuellar
Burglary of habitation with intent to commit theft x3
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Hector Flores
Driving while intoxicated
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
