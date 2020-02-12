February 12, 2020 Jail Log

Feb. 1

Barbara Lara

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 1gram less than 1g

possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 200 grams

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1gram

Del Rio Police Department

Feb. 2

Janell Ramirez

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Del Rio Police Department

Eduardo Adriel Robles

Criminal trespass

Del Rio Police Department

Feb. 3

Diana Yvonne Acevedo

Failure to appear motion for enforce of child support

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Elaine Garcia

Aggravated assault

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Ronaldo Murillo

Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia license to be carried and exhibited on demand criminal penalty

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Julio Cesar Nava

Possession of dangerous drug

Del Rio Police Department

Enrique Sanchez

Prohibited substance in a correctional facility

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 4

Octavio Coronado

Post indictment fugitive indecency with child

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Erickson Diaz-Penate

Leaving scene/accident involving death

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 5

Laurissa Garza

Driving while intoxicated open container

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Bernardo Ponce

Failure to appear driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Luis Alberto Rodriguez Rivera

Theft of firearm burglary of habitation

Feb. 6

Jesus Armando Hipolito

Criminal mischief

Sexual assault of a child

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 7

Anival Cuellar

Burglary of habitation with intent to commit theft x3

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Hector Flores

Driving while intoxicated

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

