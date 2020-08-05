The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is encouraging Del Rioans to complete the 2020 Census. Beyond funding for state, county and local governments, the population, as determined by the census, will have an impact in services provided by the school district, such as the lunch programs for students.
San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is encouraging Del Rioans to complete the 2020 census, as it will shape the future of our community including the school lunch programs for students.
“SFDRCISD challenges our parents and community to take the 2020 Census and shape the future of school lunch programs in our community,” the school district said via a recent online post.
