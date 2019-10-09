A traffic stop on a pickup truck led to the arrest of two Del Rioans, who are now facing drug possession charges. Gary James Bylander, 19, a resident of the 300 block of Hogan Drive, and Juan Carlos Torres, 19, whose address is listed at the 700 block of East Adobe Street, were arrested on Sept. 27, at 12:12 p.m., according to a police report.
The teenagers were arrested after a Del Rio Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Toyota Tacoma, at the 1000 block of West Garza Street, the report states.
The officer conducted a vehicle search and located an illegal substance in the center console of the truck, the report states.
Passenger and driver were arrested and charged with possession of THC, the report states.
Bylander and Torres were charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, greater or equal to 4 grams but less than 400 grams, according to police records.
