A split Val Verde County Commissioners Court voted down a motion to continue paying overtime for food distribution efforts.
Val Verde County Commissioners Court members discussed the overtime pay during their May regular term meeting Wednesday.
At the outset of the discussion, County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw made a motion that overtime pay for the precincts’ food distribution efforts be extended for two more weeks.
“Where’s going to be the end of this?” County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton asked before Wardlaw’s motion could gain a second.
“When the coronavirus is over,” Wardlaw replied.
“Come on. We’re beyond that,” Nettleton said.
“My only question with this is, I don’t know why we’re having the overtime, because you guys are done during the day, but either way. Is that your motion?” County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said.
“I’ll second that,” County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores said.
“We’re having our people, our road and bridge crews, bag the food, and then the distribution. That’s long days, so … ,” Flores added.
“Isn’t that what we were doing before all this?” Nettleton asked.
“No, we had a bunch of volunteers helping out (then). Now, they’re not coming. They’re scared,” Flores replied.
County Auditor Matt Weingardt suggested the court look at hiring someone to carry out the food distribution events, indicating that might be less expensive than paying county employees overtime for the work.
“I think that’s a good idea, so let’s do this: Can you look at that and bring it back to us? And then we’ll go from there,” Owens said.
“And that would let you let your people get back to what they’re supposed to be doing,” Weingardt said.
“There’s a thought,” Nettleton commented.
When Owens called for the vote, Wardlaw and Flores voted in favor of extending the overtime, with Nettleton, Owens and Commissioner Pct. 2 Juan Carlos Vazquez, who participated in the meeting via telephone, voting against the motion.
