REV Cycling Studio is ready to help Del Rioans get healthy, now with twice the workout space it had previously.
REV Cycling Studio is located at 651 S. Main St. and is owned by Stephanie Gonzalez.
Members of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Del Rio Downtown Association on Friday joined Gonzalez at REV Cycling Studio for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Gonzalez said she took over as the owner of REV Cycling Studio in August 2018.
“I worked at a different facility and left that facility looking for a change, different opportunities, so I approached the then-owners here and said, ‘Hey, are you looking for a new instructor? This is what I can bring,’ and they said sure, let’s give it a try, so I took a leap of faith and closed one chapter of my life and opened up a new one,” she said.
After working at the business for six months, Gonzalez said, the owner had an opportunity that would take him away from Del Rio, and he began looking for a buyer.
“He asked several of us if we were interested, and at first I said no thanks, but then I sat down with my husband and we talked about the fact that they would shut the business down, and I knew there were members and instructors, so we talked about the options and decided to take another leap of faith and buy the business,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said when she became the owner of REV Cycling Studio, her vision was to grow a local fitness business that would welcome clients at any and all levels of fitness.
“We’re here for the community, for all ages, all fitness levels, everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never worked out, if it’s been a long time since you’ve worked out, if you’re an athlete, walk in our doors,” she said.
Diana Vela, REV Cycling Studio manager, said newcomers can expect to feel welcome.
“We want you to feel like you’re part of the REV Cycling Studio family because everybody comes in from a different walk of life, from a different level, whether that’s genetics, upbringing, life, motherhood, fatherhood; no matter what your background is, no matter what you’ve been through, we’ve either seen it, done it ourselves or been through it, and we support you,” she said.
Vela said both she and Gonzalez are mothers and come from military backgrounds: Gonzalez as the wife of an active-duty member and Vela as a retired active-duty member.
“We are not going to fail, and we are not going to let you fail. We’re a big team here, and we relate to people on so many levels,” Vela said.
REV Cycling Studio offers a variety of classes for students, including High Intensity Interval Training or HIIT and cycling bike classes.
“We try to complement all our cardio work with getting stronger as well. In our HIIT classes, we can be doing upper body, lower body, full body, abs. We use light weights, heavy weights. It’s tailored to an individual’s fitness level,” Vela said.
“We’re not going to expect you to do anything you can’t do. It may be uncomfortable, because we are going to push your limits, but it’s not going to be painful,” she added.
REV Cycling also offers a Silver 55 Class and in early February will add Zumba, a “Booty Boot Camp” and cardio boxing.
The ribbon cutting ceremony was held because REV Cycling Studio has nearly doubled its space with a “cardio room” where the HIIT classes are held.
REV Cycling Studio also offers child care for its patrons, so mothers are encouraged to bring their little ones, who will be looked after in a nursery and play room adjacent to the cardio room. Rates are reasonable, Vela said, and are charged per family, a boon to members with more than one child.
The first step for anyone interested in getting healthy and fit at REV Cycling is to stop in and chat with a staff member, Vela said.
“We want to hear about people’s goals. What are you trying to do so we can help you get there,” Vela said.
Cycling classes at REV start at 5 a.m., with the HIIT classes starting at 6:15 a.m., Vela said.
“We always tell people the hardest step is the first one through the door,” she added.
Gonzalez said her number one goal is to get her clients healthy.
“Me, personally, I’m not trying to be a size 2, that’s not my style. My style is, let me get you out of your comfort zone. Let me get you healthy so you can be there for your kids, your husband, your family. Let’s get you stronger,” Gonzalez said.
Anyone interested in the studio can also check out the business’ Facebook or Instagram pages or call (830) 507-4929 for more information.
