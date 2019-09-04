A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass following an incident occurring on the city’s south side.
Jonas Santillan, 47, who has his place of residence listed at the 100 block of Gaitan Street, was arrested on Aug. 24, at 10:37 p.m. at an apartment complex located at the 100 block of West Academy Street, police say.
On that date Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the arresting location for a report of an unwanted man, an incident report states.
While en route to the location, officers recognized Santillan walking along Cordova Lane. Santillan was detained pending investigation until the alleged victim identified Santillan and said they wanted to file charges against Santillan, according to an incident report.
Santillan was arrested, transported and processed. He was charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, the incident report states.
