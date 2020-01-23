A federal jury in Austin convicted a man for his commission of multiple Austin-area armed bank robberies occurring in 2018, prosecutors said.
The jury convicted 59-year-old Rodney Glenn Green (aka “Rodney Glen Fayson”) of five counts of bank robbery, five counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said.
“Our federal prosecutors and agents are working hard to keep our cities safe and to protect our financial system,” U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, said.
Evidence presented during trial revealed Green robbed Chase Bank in Austin on Jan. 24, BBVA Compass Bank in Austin on Feb. 8 and Feb. 24, BB&T Bank in Austin on April 7, and Bank of America in San Marcos on April 28, for a total of approximately $35,612, according to prosecutors.
Evidence introduced at trial revealed Green committed all five bank robberies in a similar manner. He wore gloves, a mask, and a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, and brandished a small semi-automatic handgun while demanding money from bank tellers, prosecutors said.
Approximately a day after the last of the five robberies, federal agents and police officers apprehended Green and searched his hotel room, vehicle, and storage unit pursuant to search warrants.
In addition to finding currency still wrapped in bank straps that Green had in a bag on his person, law enforcement discovered a number of distinctive items in Green’s possession that were visible on surveillance images of the robberies, according to information released by the office of U.S, Attorney John Bash.
The police recovered from the storage unit a black hooded sweatshirt that appeared to match the one worn by the robber during the last four robberies. They also found a small semi-automatic handgun with Green’s fingerprint on the magazine, as well as two pairs of work gloves that were recognizable from the surveillance images because of brand names and logos printed on the backs of the gloves.
pair of gloves, recovered from Green’s vehicle, was stained with pink dye, apparently from a dye pack that was among the bills that Green took from one of the robberies, prosecutors said.
While reviewing some of the physical evidence, the police subsequently recovered a distinctive home-made mask that appeared to match the mask that the robber wore during the last two robberies. The mask was located inside of a sleeve of the sweatshirt recovered from Green’s storage unit.
The bank robbery crimes of which Green was convicted carry a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. The brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence crimes of which Green was convicted carry a minimum sentence of 7 years in federal prison, with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The felon in possession crime of which Green was convicted carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison. Green remains in federal custody. Sentencing will occur before U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin at a date to be determined by the court.
The FBI; Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); Austin Police Department and San Marcos Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matt Harding, Gabriel Cohen, Alan Buie, and Robert Almonte are prosecuting this case for the government.
