Open your wallet right now. What cards do you find? Most folks have a driver’s license, right? Then there are the military ID, school ID, work ID cards. You probably have multiple insurance cards – health, auto, life, home, Medicare. How about a debit card or some other bank card – maybe even a credit card? I hope you have a voter registration card, too.
But what about the best card to have in your wallet – the one that can bring the world to you – the one that even a child can have – the one that’s free? You know, a library card!
Don’t have one of those? You can fix that right now. September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. Here is how you can get your very own Val Verde County Library (VVCL) card as reported on the VVCL website at https://valverdecounty.texas.gov/181/Library:
• Val Verde County residents, 18 years of age or older, must show a valid Texas driver’s license, a Texas ID, military ID from Laughlin Air Force Base, or a utility bill (light, water, gas) or rent receipt showing a Val Verde County address (physical and/or P.O. Box) along with a photo ID to receive a Resident Val Verde County Library card. A first time applicant is able to receive their card for free; a replacement is $1.
• Children of Val Verde County residents, three years of age or older, must have a parent or guardian apply and sign for a resident child library card; a parent or guardian must apply and sign for the card and assume responsibility for all library materials borrowed by the child.
• Non-resident applicants are able to receive a library card at a $5 charge to help ensure proper library usage. Any non-resident applicant must provide a current driver’s license, or a state ID. If a non-resident applicant is staying in Val Verde County for a short period of time (Winter Texan, etc.), the applicant must also provide the address they are currently staying at, and also their out of county address.
I remember when I got my first library card over 60 years ago as a little kid. I checked out two books to read all by myself.
I could hardly wait to go back the next week to get more. My library card opened the world to me as it can for everyone.
As the American Library Association says, “Libraries are America’s great information equalizers – the only place people of all ages and backgrounds can find and freely use such a diversity of resources, along with the expert guidance of librarians.” So, do you have the best card in your wallet, yet?
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
