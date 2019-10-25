New Rotary Club of Del Rio members have recently joined the organization, empowering their mission of serving the community of Del Rio and surrounding area above self.
Those recently joining the club include: Arturo de la Garza on Aug. 20, Michael Garcia on Aug. 28, Oscar Salinas on Oct. 1, and Loida Arellano on Oct. 22. They were all pinned by club President Angela Prather.
Rotary International’s mission statement is to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education, and grow the local economy.
The organization’s mission also includes to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
