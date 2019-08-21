Roger Eugene Debinski, 50, a resident of the 900 block of Cantu Street, was recently arrested and charged with criminal mischief and assault, police records show.
Debinski was arrested on Aug. 8, at approximately 6:50 p.m., after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of Cantu Street, where a disturbance in progress was reported, police say.
Upon arrival the officers made contact with the complainant, who stated a Debinski had struck her on top the the head and damaged property inside the residence during the course of an argument, an incident report states.
Debinski had thrown a “Kitchen Aid” brand mixer belonging to the complainant causing it to break, and punched a wall making a hole, the report states.
Debinski admitted to losing his temper and causing the damages, but denied striking the woman, the report states.
The woman complained of a bump and pain to the top of her head as a result of being struck, the report states.
Debinski was arrested and charged with bodily injury family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief equal or greater than $100, less than $750, a Class B misdemeanor, according to police records.
