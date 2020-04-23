Hundreds of vehicles lined up at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds this morning, for the county-wide food distribution scheduled by county officials.
The fairgrounds parking lot filled up early in the morning, and a second parking area was improvised on the southwest side of the fairgrounds. The line of vehicles stretched from the stands all the way to the gate, but North Main Street was kept free of vehicles.
Volunteers, county and city employees, Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, National Park Service employees, were among those directing traffic and helping unload one of the three semi-truck trailers parked inside the fairgrounds.
Val Verde County officials, in conjunction with the South Texas Food Bank, expanded the food distribution program to alleviate the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, which has forced many local businesses and employers to temporarily shut their doors or to operate at a reduced capacity.
