The owner of a vacant building on Avenue T said she will have the structure demolished by Jan. 27.
The building at 509 Ave. T was one of four structures reviewed by the Del Rio Building Standards Commission during its Dec. 18 meeting.
Out the outset of his report on the structure at 509 Ave. T, Public Works Director Craig Cook, who also serves as the city’s dangerous buildings official, told building standards commissioners that Guadalupe Zuniga, the owner of the building, was present for the hearing.
Cook said in his opinion the building met four of the five conditions to be determined a dangerous building.
“It is uninhabitable, particularly the back half of the building; it’s in danger of falling and injuring persons or property, particularly the rear half of the building; it’s a fire menace because of its dilapidated condition, and it’s an attractive nuisance, because you can get into the building and pretty much walk through most, if not all, of the building,” Cook said.
He noted his report stated the back half of the building was burned out, but that observation was in error.
“There was no fire report, and the fire chief didn’t believe that building had been damaged by fire, so I’m now saying the addition on the back of the building is dilapidated and molded and weathered, but not burned out,” he said.
Cook reviewed the photos he had taken of the property. He said the building has holes in the walls and roof, and that some of the its windows are not boarded over.
Following the presentation of Cook’s report, Zuniga spoke to the commissioners.
She said she purchased the property in 1998.
“I bought it when we had the flood of ’98, because I was going to build a house there, but my parents didn’t want to leave San Felipe, so I bought a property I’ve been paying taxes on for 20 years, and we never built anything, just because they didn’t want to move,” Zuniga said.
Zuniga said she has spoken to Cook and asked him what she needed to do.
“He told me I needed to get a permit to get it demolished, which I am,” she said.
Zuniga said she contacted the electric company earlier in the day to have them remove the electrical wires between the service pole and the utility box on the building.
“My question is, do I need to get a contractor to do it or can I get my family members to do it? I have a lot of male family members that are willing to tear it down for me. I’ve already called Red River to get a container,” she said.
Cook said when Zuniga went to his office to obtain the demolition permit, she would see there is a requirement on the form that she must meet with the city inspector to discuss how she plans to tear the building down and who will do it.
“They’ll talk to you about safety issues, whether or not it is likely that there is asbestos in there and then talk you through the whole process. I’m sure that they’re going to advise you that you need a general demolition contractor to do it, but it kind of depends on how compelling you are,” Cook said.
Zuniga said she has spoken with a local contractor who does demolitions, so she feels has covered both options: a contractor if she is required to have one and family members ready to help her if she does not.
“I just need to know how much time I would have after I get the permit. I hope it’s after the holidays,” Zuniga said.
“As the commission knows, if the order is to be demolished, the homeowner has, essentially, 40 days. By the ordinance, they have 30 days to do the demolition, and there is that 10-day written notice window that we’re obligated to provide her with written notice of your decision, even though she is standing here,” Cook said.
Forty days, he added, would give Zuniga until Jan. 27 to remove the structure.
“That’s about enough time,” Zuniga said.
After additional discussion, Commissioner Tomas Robles wondered aloud if giving Zuniga until Jan. 27 was enough time for the structure to be demolished and the debris to be removed, especially because of the holiday period.
“What happens if, by the 27th, the demolition progress is 70 percent or 80 percent?” Commission Chair Isidro Valdez Fernandez asked.
“The city would have the right to take over the demolition. Now, since I’m also the one who pulls that string, I probably wouldn’t, so there is some discretion, but the ordinance says, ‘completed within 30 days,’” Cook said.
Commissioner Juan Fernandez said he did not believe the actual demolition of the structure would take more than a few days.
“As a point of reference, one of the buildings you ordered demolished last month is about half demolished. The building is down. The debris is on the ground, still on the property, but the building is coming down,” Cook said.
Fernandez then made a motion that the building at 509 Ave. T be ordered demolished, with Robles giving the second. The commission passed the motion unanimously.
