Queen City Belles are seeking alumnae to participate in the first annual March Down Memory Lane. The event is in coordination with the Homecoming parade scheduled for Oct. 9 and is in celebration of 47 years of Roses.
Former Belles can remember the sisterhood they had during their high school years, the organization announced.
Women interested in participating in the event are encouraged by the Queen City Belles Booster club to fill out a form and register before Sept. 25. There is a cost attached to the registration form.
Those that register are asked to wear black jazz or yoga pants, according to the announcement. Any former Belle that still has her boots is encouraged to wear them for the march, if not black tennis shoes will suffice.
Certain members of the Belles are scheduled to perform in Florida for the Citrus Bowl. The group will then fly out to Washington, D.C. to participate in the Memorial Day Parade, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and represent the state of Texas.
