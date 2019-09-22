Volunteer extraordinaire Mary L. Pierce, who lost her own decade-long battle with cancer in 2018, was honored and remembered during the Second Annual Mariposa Brunch on Sunday.
Nearly 100 attendees, many of them family members and friends of Pierce, gathered in the grand ballroom at The Ramada Inn of Del Rio for a program that began with a catered brunch and mimosas or juices.
Carlos Torres, chief human resources for Val Verde Regional Medical Center, welcomed those attending he event, which raised funds for The Mary L. Pierce HOPE Cancer Resource Room at Val Verde Regional Medical Center, Stacey Covarrubias, cancer navigator for the cancer resource room, said.
“The event was a big success. We surpassed our goal from last year, when we had our first event. We made more money this year. Last year, we set our goal at raising $5,000, and we surpassed it by a little. This year we said we just wanted to do what we did last year, and we did a lot more than we anticipated. We don’t have the exact number yet because we’re waiting on the final tallies,” Covarrubias said.
She said one of the most important changes at this year’s Mariposa Brunch was that there were more sponsor tables.
“The San Felipe Lions Club was actually the largest sponsor that we had. They purchased a table for themselves, for 10 of their people, and they also purchased an additional table and donated the seats,” Covarrubias said.
She noted Val Verde Regional Medical Center’s senior leaders also sponsored a table out of their own personal funds.
“We were only going to do six sponsor tables, but we ended up having a total of seven tables. We also had The GEO Group, which purchased their table in memory of the late GEO Warden Brett Bement, who passed away due to cancer,” Covarrubias said.
Many tributes were offered to Pierce and her work during the event, Covarrubias said.
“We had Pablo Rodriguez III, who was a very dear friend of Mary’s, who spoke about how she was there for him in his time of need,” Covarrubias said.
Mary’s husband, Charles Pierce, gave the invocation and also shared memories of his wife’s work in the community and her tireless desire to help others.
“We opened it up to others at the end of the brunch, and Mary’s brother, Paul Kenney, came up and spoke and read a poem their younger brother had sent him,” she said.
“More than 20 people from her family from Mississippi and Houston came for the event, including her mother, her sister and two of her daughters. They were there, and we did the unveiling of the plaque designating the cancer resource room as the Mary L. Pierce HOPE Cancer Resource Room,” Covarrubias said.
Money also raised by a series of raffles of donated items.
The donated items, the donors and the raffle winners are as follows: handcrafted butterfly quilt, by LeDana Duckett-Zadorozny, won by Edna Ortiz; unique wall paintings, by Lori Fambro, won by Anna Posey; rose wine box, by Carlos Torres and T.J. Eshelman, won by Cindy Reen; diamond earrings, by Al Arreola at Zales, won by Melinda Martinez; butterfly wall art, by LeDana Duckett-Zadorozny and auxiliary, won by Claudia Zertuche; pearl necklace, by Roberts Jewelers, won by Melissa Rivas; Yeti cooler, by Russell’s True Value, won by Bibi Valdez; a weekend stay at the Ramada with breakfast, by Polo Del Rio and The Ramada Inn, won by Becky Alexander; hand-crafted flag, by Frank Maldonado, won by Andrea Abrego; flamingo wreath, by Eliza Sanchez, won by Jim Nuutinen; white paintings, by Lori Fambro, won by Andrea Abrego; and butterfly art with photo frame, by LeDana Duckett-Zadorozny and auxiliary, won by Janice Herrera.
Covarrubias said all of the money raised goes to patient care.
“We’ve had an increase in patients, and that’s why I’m so grateful for the success of the brunch. Patients are coming in, and we’re now able to help them more with getting their initial consultations,” Covarrubias said.
“A lot of them are uninsured, so they have to give a large co-pay, anywhere between $280 to $350, so they’re coming here, and we’re able to get them the money really quickly,” she added.
She said lodging costs have gone up as well, and patients can receive help for those costs as well.
The cancer resource room also provides free wigs, bras and prostheses for cancer patients, she said.
Most of the money raised by the Mariposa Brunch goes to cover patient costs, Covarrubias said.
Anyone who would like to make a donation or get more information should call Covarrubias at (830) 778 3852.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.