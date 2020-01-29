After serving 10 years in the United States Air Force, a military service dog from Laughlin Air Force Base was honored Tuesday with a retirement ceremony, and is now enjoying a life of leisure.
Military working dog Cchico or P744 was diagnosed with hemangiosarcoma cancer and had hip displacement, meaning he could not perform his job as much as he used to, Kennel Master Tech Sgt. Christopher Brown said.
Hemangiosarcoma is a rapid-growing cancer that commonly affects the spleen and heart of golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers and German shepherds.
“He could no longer perform his military duties. Cchico became very ill over the holidays and we called the local vet (Dr. Clay Whitten),” Brown said.
Whitten took Cchico in and he noticed the canine needed his spleen removed, as it had cancer cells in it, according to Brown.
The news of Cchico’s retirement affected the entire K9 unit at Laughlin, and it was hard to see the canine go, Brown said.
“He’s a teammate of ours, he’s family to us and we work with him every day. We weren’t expecting it; we knew he was getting older and his time to retire was coming, but we didn’t know it was within a month,” Brown said.
Cchico served Laughlin Air Force Base and was deployed five times during his career, from May 1, 2011 to Jan. 28, 2020.
Cchico’s five deployments included Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and twice to Kuwait. He supported 12 United States Secret Service missions, in direct protection of the president and vice president of the United States, Brown said.
He started dog training school at Lackland Air Force Base on Sept. 13, 2010, and earned certification for explosive detection and patrol.
Cchico was officially certified as a patrol and explosive detector dog on May 17, 2011.
Cchico’s last handler, Staff Sgt. Keith Collet, felt it was a bittersweet moment as he watched Cchico transfer from his care to his new owner.
“I was never involved with canines before and it kind of came at once. You just don’t expect to develop a bond, a strong bond, in such a short amount of time; that relationship is everlasting,” Collett said.
Collett hoped to go the distance with Cchico and didn’t expect the canine’s retirement to be so soon, but he understands his furry companion will have a good retirement, Collett said.
“At least he’s going to a good home and I got him to his second handler ever. I feel like it’s a mission complete,” Brown said.
Jorge Cervantes Melchor took the decision to adopt Cchico, after having shared a special bond with the canine for four years.
Melchor previously served in the Air Force and was Cchico’s second handler, between 2012-2014. “We did everything together,” Melchor said.
“Long time coming; I’ve been waiting for him for the last 5 months. That’s all I could talk about with my girlfriend (Angela Sanchez) and family,” Melchor said.
“He asked me ‘What do you think? Should I go get him?’ I told him it’s not even a question, you’ve been waiting for him for five years; go get your dog,” Sanchez said.
The K9 unit and Security Forces honored Cchico with a retirement ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. Cchico was given a final salute and a final radio call by his teammates.
As a thank you, Cchico was presented with awards and his first bone as a retired military dog. Jorge Cervantes Melchor, Cchico’s owner, received a small award.
Attendees watched as all K9 handlers drank out of Cchico’s bowl, a military tradition to close out the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.