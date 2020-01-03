There’s an old adage that says the most dangerous phrase in business is, “That’s how we’ve always done it.”
Those simple words means as much in our regular lives as well.
Change isn’t easy, but it’s often necessary. If we don’t like the way things are going, why not attempt to fix things by changing something in the process.
That’s why we have elections.
But over the past few days I really wonder how much we actually care about change because, after all, “we’ve always done that” is a phrase many of us believe trumps all.
Early on New Year’s Day, some friends of mine and I were celebrating at home when a couple of teens in the group came in from the backyard and said simply, “Uh, there’s a fire in the lot next door.”
With all the fireworks going off and echoing around the neighborhood, I asked just how big was this supposed fire.
“It’s getting bigger,” was all I needed to hear.
I got up and headed outside and sure enough, a small wall of flame was growing in the lot adjacent to the Dink Wardlaw Agricultural Complex.
Another friend of mine accompanied me to the lot to take photos, because journalism is a 24-hour thing, and to see if we could possibly put it out. Meanwhile, his wife was on the phone, trying to get the fire department to respond.
We were only out there for a few minutes before a fire truck arrived on scene and firefighters set out to extinguish the flames. Less than five minutes later and all that was left was some damp and smoking grass.
My friend and I traced the fire back to where it started and found several boxes of fireworks. Most were empty, but one still had several artillery shells, golf ball-sized fireworks designed to be shot out of a tube and into the sky, unexploded.
More than likely, someone in one of the surrounding neighborhoods went to the lot to set off their fireworks, saw the fireworks light the grass on fire and then high tailed it out of there when the fire got too big to stamp out.
Turns out our small fire charred a good chunk of grass but nothing a little rain and Mother Nature can’t fix. Others in town weren’t as lucky.
I saw on social media that someone lost their truck when fireworks set it ablaze.
I’m sure there are more stories like that from all over town because when I asked one of the firefighters at our scene how his night was going, he answered with one word – “Busy.”
I’ve seen up close the damage fireworks can do. I covered a fire at Del Rio Powersports that was caused by fireworks and saw the melted and burnt vehicles that were a result.
We, as a community, need to do better. Popping fireworks within city limits is illegal, but if we don’t speak up then people assume it’s okay to turn their neighborhood into a smoking light show that creates noise pollution and leaves a terrible mess behind.
Add to that the possibility of injury and property damage and you soon realize it’s not a matter of if it’ll happen to you or someone you know, but when.
Let’s strive to do better in 2020.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.