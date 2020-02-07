I run into them all the time or they are looking for me. It is young men and women looking for a handout. They have all kinds of excuses and to why the need money but the bottom line is: “give me money and I do not want to work for it.”
Usually it is for their drug habit. When they find out I am not going to help them they can get insulting or demanding. We have created a whole culture like this in our country for various reasons.
Sometimes it is the parents’ fault because of lack of good parenting habits and a good home. Even our very own government has added to this crisis. The Bible says that man was created to work, for example, in the Garden of Eden, Adam was to cultivate the ground, (Genesis 2:15).
Making a living may not always be easy, (Genesis 3:19). The Bible goes on to say we are to work and so are our sons and daughters, (Exodus 20:9&10).
We will be rewarded according to how we have worked, (Psalm 62:12). Deadbeats, people who refuse to work are to go without food, (2 Thessalonians 3:10). Paul chastised some Christians for not working and just gossiping, (2 Thessalonians 3:11).
He also encouraged Christians to lead quiet lives and work, so they would not have to go around bumming off others, (2 Thessalonians 3:12).
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
