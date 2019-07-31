A Del Rio man was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, after taking a plea deal to aggravated assault and family violence charges. The charges stem from a domestic incident that escalated to choking a woman, and led to a standoff with Val Verde County Sheriff’s deputies.
Eric Lee Jasso, 25, was recently sentenced in the 63rd Judicial District Court by Judge Enrique Fernandez. He pleaded nolo contendere – the defendant does not contest the charges against him.
Jasso was indicted by a Val Verde County grand jury in August 2018 of intentionally or knowingly threatening Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were discharging an official duty by responding to a report of an assault in progress.
According to the indictment, Jasso pointed a shotgun in the direction of the deputies, effectively using a firearm in the commission of an assault of public servants.
Jasso was also indicted of intentionally, knowingly or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of a woman by choking her with his hands.
He was indicted of two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, a first degree felony; and assault family violence by impeding breath or circulation, a third degree felony.
According to the court records, on Aug. 4, 2018, at 10:07 a.m. Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Juan Delgado was dispatched to the 100 block of Jeffrey Drive, in Val Verde Park Estates, for a disturbance in progress. Deputy Shaun Davis also responded to the call.
Responding deputies were previously notified by dispatch that the suspect had a firearm. A report states Delgado entered the residence with his service weapon in hand, and he heard a woman crying inside.
Delgado was met by Jasso pointing a shotgun in his direction. The report states the woman told Delgado to stop because children were also in the residence. Delgado had to back down and take cover behind a vehicle leading to a standoff.
Delgado called out Jasso and tried to make him come out and talk before making the situation worse. After a period of silence, Delgado noticed the front door open and Davis advised Delgado the family would be walking outside.
No one walked outside so Delgado kept yelling to come outside and talk to them. Delgado saw the door open and a woman carrying two children walked outside of the residence.
Delgado escorted them to a patrol unit away from the residence. The law enforcement officers then learned Jasso’s shotgun was loaded and that he and the woman had had a physical confrontation.
After the standoff law enforcement officers departed the scene and Delgado headed back to the sheriff’s office to meet with the family, but Delgado was advised at approximately 10:39 a.m. Jasso was seen leaving the house, gun in hand, driving a gray Jeep.
Moments later Jasso drove into the sheriff’s office parking lot and rolled the passenger window of the Jeep half-way down.
Delgado ordered Jasso to show his hands but Jasso kept driving and ignored the deputy’s commands, driving away and parking at the intersection of Jeffrey and FM 2523, facing the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement officers then initiated a felony traffic stop, with Jasso refusing to stop and pulling up into the sheriff’s office parking lot again, where he stopped the Jeep on the front office’s curb.
Delgado exited the patrol vehicle and drew his sidearm giving Jasso verbal commands to show his hands. Jasso continued walking toward the front door, where the woman and her family were located.
Delgado assisted Deputy Davis in taking down Jasso to finally arrest him.
The case was prosecuted by 63rd/83rd Judicial Districts District Attorney Mike Bagley who praised the sheriff’s deputies for their courage and restrain in handling the situation.
“The safety of our local law enforcement officers and members of our community is a priority for my office. Threatening a law enforcement officer with a firearm and assaulting a woman are very serious crimes that will not go unpunished,” Bagley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.