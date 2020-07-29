Local children will be able to continue receiving breakfast and lunch meals provided by San Felipe Consolidated Independent School District, as the August schedule was recently announced.
The summer food program continues into the month of August, taking place from Aug. 3-21, and is free to all children from the ages of 0-18.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided between 8-9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. respectively, with slight differences in time depending on the meal pick up location.
A total of 10 locations will be used for meal pick up; Star Park, Roy Muzquiz Park, St. Joseph Center, intersection of Avenue G and Ninth Street, Del Rio High School student parking lot, Buena Vista Park, Sacred Heart Church, Boys & Girls Club, Pop Word Park and Losano Fitness Center.
The meals follow the necessary guidelines to provide children nutrients from the five food groups. During the spring, the school district served over 24,000 meals in one week to children.
The school district began offering meals to local children after the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 changed classes to an online classroom in the spring, and in order to help the local community.
Meal Pick Up Location and Meal Times
• Star Park – 8-8:45 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m.
• Roy Musquiz Park – 8-8:45 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m.
• St. Joseph Center – 8-8:45 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m.
• Avenue G and 9th Street – 8-8:45 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m.
• Del Rio High School student parking lot – 8-8:45 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m.
• Buena Vista Park – 8:45-9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
• Sacred Heart Church – 8:45-9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Boys & Girls Club – 8:45-9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Pop Word Park – 8:45-9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
• Losano Fitness Center – 8:45-9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
