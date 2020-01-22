A Del Rio teen was recently arrested and charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, after two pickup trucks were reported stolen in July, police officers learned about the trucks after one of them collided into a residence, police records show.
Kobe Bryant Meza, 18, a resident of the 500 block of West Morin Street, was arrested on Jan. 6, at 11:30 a.m., according to an arrest report.
Meza was arrested in connection with an incident occurring on July 3, at 4:08 a.m., Del Rio Police Department records show.
On that date officers were dispatched to the intersection of McLymont and West Adobe Street, for a motor vehicle colliding into a residence.
Upon arrival officers observed the driver of the vehicle had left the scene without providing information for the accident report, police records show.
Officers contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, who advised two of his work trucks – a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck and a 2007 Ford Ranger pickup truck – had been stolen, the report states.
Officers located the second truck on West Bean and Barton, and gathered information for the the report, police records state.
The truck found on West Bean and Barton was returned to the registered owner while the one involved in the collision was towed from the scene of the accident, according to the incident report.
Meza was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, according to the arrest report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.