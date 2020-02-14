Endurance cyclist Dex Tooke announced to Del Rio Chamber of Commerce members he will compete in the 2020 Race Across America, also known as RAAM, and he is seeking donations and sponsors. Tooke made his announcement during the chamber’s membership monthly meeting held Wednesday at the Ramada Inn.
Tooke, one of only six competitors having finished the race over the age of 60 – a feat he completed in 2011 – is participating in hopes of becoming the first person over the age of 70 to complete it.
Tooke and his team will be needing $30,000 to cover all costs of the competition. The funds would cover cost of team vehicles, transportation to the event and back, and more.
Anyone interested in supporting the cyclist can donate at ultradex.net, Tooke said.
Tooke will have a GPS tracker on him, and fans can follow the tracker online through trackleaders.com or raceacrossamerica.org. The race will take place June 16-20.
Tooke said the race will take a physical toll on him and there is an added 80 miles to this year’s race.
“I may not be as fast … it’s going to take a lot, I know that,” Tooke said.
Tooke is not racing against other competitors; he is racing against the clock. Tooke’s accomplishment inspired others, such as the Rev Cycling Studio staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.