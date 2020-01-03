It seems that this year more than the previous one, the Christmas cards had a verse on them that should make us all pause. It is from Psalm 46:10, and says “Be still, and know that I am God.”
Now that the spirit of Santa Claus (Satan’s claws?) has gone elsewhere for a while, let’s reflect on what happened 2000 years ago, when our Lord and Savior came down to the Earth He created… No matter what’s going on around us or not going on, let’s take time to dwell on His goodness and His blessings in our life.
The more we dwell on that, the more we will dwell in it.
Personally we were blessed recently with a concert from the local middle school and high school band and choir; as well as a musical dance performance by the Esperanza First Dance School with music by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson wrote in 1948 “It would not seem practical to teach the arts, if we’re to forbid exposure of youth to any religious influences. Music without sacred music would be incomplete, even from a secular point of view.”
Many famous composers wrote classic Christmas music – Beethoven, Handel, Bach, Mozart, Schubert, Liszt, Mendelssohn – inspired in their faith by God’s Holy Spirit! Jesus His birth, prophesied in Micah 5:2 and Isaiah 7:14 and Genesis 3:15 were all fulfilled when Jesus was born.
Matthew chapter two speaks of “wise men” from the east. But how could they know that the King of Israel would come at the time He did, just by seeing “His star?” The answer is in the Book of Daniel (O.T.).
Daniel was made chief of the wise men, the Magi; placed over them as the wisest man in the court of Babylon, Persia, from which these wise men came. Daniel was the godly Hebrew prophet, given the prophetic mathematical countdown to the Savior, our Messiah; 70x7=490 years. Undoubtedly the Magi studied Daniels writings.
Some of them would one day seek the Lord and travel to Judea and Bethlehem and be known as the Wise Men who found the Messiah.
If these Magi from Persia – surrounded by occultism – could one day find the Light because they searched for Him, then we should not give up on those in our life who seem so far from God.
Let’s keep giving the Word, being an example, and showing them the love of the Lord. For if the Magi of Persia could end up in Bethlehem, so can our loved ones” (J. Cahn).
The prophecy about those 490 years was given to Daniel by “the man” (angel) Gabriel: “Seventy weeks are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and to make reconciliation for iniquity, and to bring in everlasting righteousness, and to seal up the vision and prophecy, and to anoint the most Holy. Know therefore, and understand, that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem unto Messiah the Prince shall be seven weeks, and threescore and two weeks: the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublous times.”
(More about this another time).
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
