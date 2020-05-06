Amistad Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Antonio Hernandez said his bank’s loans to small businesses through the federal Payroll Protection Program have saved about 600 local jobs.
Hernandez on Friday spoke about the program being offered through the Small Business Administration in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’ve been very, very active with this PPP program from the get-go. Amistad Bank has been an SBA express lender for quite a few years now, and we were one of the only banks in this region that did SBA loans before all of this happened,” Hernandez said.
He said Amistad Bank processed “quite a few” applications during the program’s first round of funding.
Hernandez said there were glitches, and noted the Small Business Administration sends out a new list of frequently asked questions two or three times a week.
“The first round was pretty terrible, but once we were able to get into the system, which continually crashed, we were able to do quite a few loans for our customers,” Hernandez said.
Once a second round of funding was approved last week, Hernandez said, “The Capital Access Financial System (CAFS) from the Small Business Administration, that’s where the lender has to go into to do these loans, we were alerted it would open up at 9:30 a.m. Central Standard Time, on Monday. That time came, and everybody nationally was trying to get in at the same time, so it was beyond slow. It was very, very frustrating.”
He said typically it only takes five minutes to process one of the loans, but added he was only able to process three applications between 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., but was able to process more after 6 p.m.
“Then the storm hit, and blew out our power, and we ended up leaving about 9 p.m. because we didn’t have any power,” he said.
Although he said he didn’t want to release the total number of loans, Hernandez said he is keeping track of the number of employees saved by the loans.
“Just for us, Amistad Bank, it’s over 600 employees locally that are, hopefully, are still getting paid by these businesses. I’ve done loans from close to $1 million to the smallest one, which was about $1,200,” Hernandez said.
He said Amistad Bank is still processing the Paycheck Protection Program loans.
“We’ll keep doing it as long as the money is available, but it’s really important that we get what we need from these customers,” he said.
In addition to the Paycheck Protection Program loan application, Hernandez said, business owners should be able to provide their payroll records for the past year.
“This would include their quarterly 941 reports for the entire year. We will also need a listing of all their employees and the salaries they were paid in 2019, and we need that to ensure that no employees were paid over $100,000. There is a cap at a $100,000 salary, and it’s the same for people who are self-employed,” Hernandez said.
Self-employed individuals also must provide their Schedule C for 2019.
“That’s been a little bit of a struggle for some sole proprietors, because they haven’t done their taxes yet, so they have to get that done, because we have to rely on those 2019 numbers they give us,” Hernandez said.
Depending on the type of business, other documents may be required, he added.
He said in about seven weeks, Amistad Bank will visit with all those approved for the loans to begin discussing the forgiveness phase of the package, and he cautioned he still isn’t sure how that part of the program will work.
“The SBA has not put out that guidance yet,” Hernandez said.
He also emphasized the Paycheck Protection Program money can only be used for payroll, for utility expenses, for the interest portion of debt payments and for rent payments.
“We’ll have to gather all that information and submit that to the SBA. In addition to that, the number of employees, which should be the same if not more from when they submitted their application, in order for the entire debt, 100% of it, to be forgiven. Everything falls back on the borrower, as far as the proof, of what they provide to us, to submit to the SBA,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said Amistad Bank will open its lobby Monday on a limited basis.
“We’ll have a sign up telling customers that for their protection and our employees’ protection, we’re going to require masks, and limit how many customers are in the bank at one time and try to limit one person per family,” Hernandez said.
If anyone has questions about the loan program, Hernandez urged them to call him at (830) 775-0295 to make an appointment.
