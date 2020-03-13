Life and death are in the power of the tongue. Why speak negative words over yourself or others! Let your words be seasoned with the salt of God’s Word! There is great power when we come into agreement with God’s Word, to build up ourselves and others, as well as speak into our destinies, the goodness of God’s promises. Guard your heart and mind, that what comes in will be that which honors God! Try not fill your life with hatred, violence, or immoral thoughts.
Truly we will reap what is sown into our lives. Don’t let the devil get a stronghold in your mind to control your thoughts and eventually your deeds. Instead be led by God’s Word, and by the Spirit of the Lord, working in us all that belong to Christ! It is so wise to be careful as to what goes into our minds through the various worldly media outlets, and bad influential associations with other people, that we know are not positive forces in our lives!
Let us seek to stay Christ focused, and watch and see what a difference it makes in your life and mine! When we sow to the spirit the things of the Spirit we reap the things of God, but when we sow to our flesh the carnal things of this world, then the things of this world that perish we will reap!
We are all in a battle daily to walk in the spirit and to not give way to our fleshly carnal self, but to instead to be renewed in our minds by the washing of God’s Word to be led by the Spirit of God! As we renew our minds with God’s Word then it becomes easier to cast down negative thoughts and arguments that are against the knowledge of God!
The tongue is a fiery serpent we cannot tame. However with God helping us, we will see a difference when we surrender to His Spirit’s leading. Let us first seek God and His righteousness, then all these things of His kingdom will be added unto us! Then our words will be salted with grace, and the power of the Spirit of the Lord, which is Christ working is us and through us!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.