The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees received updates on current construction projects throughout the school district Monday night.
Chief Operations Officer Leslie Hayenga updated the board of trustees on the current construction projects at North Heights Elementary, Dr. Fermin Calderon Elementary, Lonnie Green Elementary, Del Rio Middle School and Del Rio High School.
Hayenga said during his presentation the construction crew cleaned up the area and had it ready for students by Sunday afternoon. School district Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios said phase one of the dining hall was almost complete and the construction crew worked all week leading up to the first day of school.
Currently Hayenga and his team are waiting for the arrival of glass wall frames to finish up phase one. Plumbing for pipes and kiosks was installed in the meantime.
Hayenga said the dining hall is open for students to receive lunch services and a temporary wall was installed for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The dining hall is currently expected to be fully complete by August of next year.
“We will continue to work on this (the dining hall) after hours, on weekends and holidays,” Hayenga said.
Board member Alfredo Contreras said the high school dining hall was the project board members were receiving the most calls about. “We’ve heard people complaining and calling staff up. What’s really the hold up? Did we start too late?,” Contreras said.
Rios said prior to the approval of the project, contractors told him the demolition phase would take longer than usual.
“The contractor was clear the demolition would be significant and what made it worse was once we got to demolishing existing structures, we found some pipes that needed to be abated. That delayed it by a little bit,” Rios said.
Rios said there was a delay of five days during the demolition phase due to the pipes found and the lack of brining in bigger equipment inside the school building.
“We’ve been working tirelessly over these last three weeks to make sure we hit that deadline. It was a huge effort between our custodians, maintenance department and technology; contractors worked a lot of extra hours to meet that deadline,” Hayenga said.
The construction team will work around school hours in order to continue the dining hall project in a timely manner.
The 200 wing at the high school was designated as complete during the regular board meeting. Hayenga said staff was still moving furniture around but the hall was fully functional for students.
The 600 wing was substantially completed on Aug. 16 and Hayenga said the wing is functional even though it is only missing a cosmetic feature. The technology department was still fine tuning the wing with final adjustments.
The 400 wing is currently under construction and ahead of schedule by one month, according to Hayenga. Substantial completion is expected by the end of December.
Del Rio Middle School underwent development with turf installation to the football field and was completed on July 31.
“During the construction phase we hit a transformer that got blown … But the contractor is working with us to go ahead and reimburse us for that transformer replacement and that will be done sometime next week,” Hayenga said.
North Heights underwent construction for new flooring during the summer and was completed before the start of school. Calderon underwent new interior painting on June 1 and was completed July 31.
Lonnie Green underwent new exterior painting and parking lot expansion. The painting project was completed on May 31 and the parking lot extension was completed Aug. 1.
The board of trustees is expected to see changes to traffic on Cantu Road begin in the following days.
Board members inspected the various campuses before the first day of school and saw the progress done to prepare the buildings for staff and students.
