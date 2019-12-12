It is mid December, Christmas just around the corner, and just when we should be discussing Christmas recipes, decorations or family reunions, the topic of the day all of a sudden became candidates filing for office.
Eagle Pass Mayor Ramsey English Cantu, a Democrat who filed for the Texas House District 74, was declared ineligible by Texas Democratic Chair Gilberto Hinojosa, a letter released by Hinojosa shows.
The political race draws special attention on the heels of embattled Rep. Poncho Nevárez’s (D-Eagle Pass) announcement that he would not be seeking re-election, and has deep Del Rio connections.
Shortly before Nevárez’s Nov. 8 announcement that he would not be seeking re-election, the Eagle Pass attorney admitted to being investigated by Texas Department of Public Safety officials following an incident occurring at the Austin International Airport, on Sept. 6.
Nevárez, according to an affidavit filed in an Austin court in October, was seen in surveillance video dropping an envelope as he was leaving the airport and getting into a vehicle. The envelope was later found by a Texas Department of Transportation employee who discovered several baggies of cocaine inside it. The envelope, according to the affidavit, had Nevarez’s letterhead and lab tests linked the contents to the lawmaker.
Following Nevárez’s announcement, three candidates threw their hat in the ring on the Democratic side: Eagle Pass Mayor Ramsey English Cantu, Eagle Pass attorney Heriberto “Eddie” Morales, Jr., and city of Del Rio Council Member Rowland Garza.
Cantu had been very active in his community and even in Del Rio, where he was publicly seen during the H-E-B Feast of Sharing on Nov. 16, and during the Christmas parade, on Friday.
In a letter dated Dec. 10, Hinojosa notifies Cantu that Morales has filed a complaint pertaining Cantu’s eligibility to run for the Democratic ticket.
Hinojosa cites Texas Constitution Article 3, Section 19, which provides that no person holding a lucrative office under the United States or the state of Texas shall during the term for which he is elected or appointed, be eligible to the Texas Legislature.
In the legal context for his decision, Hinojosa cites the Texas Supreme Court case Willis v. Potts (1964) in which a Fort Worth city councilperson filed to run for the Texas Senate. The council member at the time was receiving a $10 per diem for each regular meeting, remuneration that made his seat “lucrative.”
Hinojosa also states that the court considered the fact that the councilperson’s term he had been elected for and the position he filed for would overlap should he be elected, thus making this individual ineligible to serve as a member of the legislature.
Although Rowland Garza’s seat as a Del Rio councilmember qualifies as a “lucrative” – per city charter the mayor and councilmembers receive $100 each time they hold a regular meeting – his term as city councilmember does not overlap with the position he filed for.
A third Del Rio component is also part of the picture, as former Del Rio city attorney, former councilmember and former Del Rio Mayor Robert Garza also announced he will be seeking the Texas House District 74 seat, although he is seeking the Republican nomination.
The Texas House District 74 encompasses Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Kinney, Loving, Maverick, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, and Val Verde counties.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
