March 4, 2020 Jail Log
Feb. 19
Melyna Rodriguez
Engaging in organized criminal activity
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Feb. 21
Miguel Angel Reiling
Failure to register/comply (sex offender)
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Feb. 23
Orlando Van
Motion for enforcement of child support
Del Rio Police Department
Feb. 24
Roberto Perez
Assault causing bodily injury
Del Rio Police Department
Feb. 25
Francisco Melendez Rodriguez
Assault on public servant
Feb. 27
Ariel Guadalupe Martinez
Driving while intoxicated second offense
Del Rio Police Department
Anthony Kendall Seballos
Criminally negligent homicide
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Feb. 28
Sergio Adrian Garcia
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Tamper/fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair
Del Rio Police Department
Kristina Jordan
Theft of property more than $2,500 less than $30,000
Del Rio Police Department
Mario Alberto Moreno
Failure to appear theft by check more than equal to $500 less than $1,500
Del Rio Police Department
Reynaldo Ochoa
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Eduardo Adriel Robles
Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams
Del Rio Police Department
Johnny Waddell
Evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle
Del Rio Police Department
Feb. 29
Johnny Lee Sanders
Burglary of building
Del Rio Police Department
Mar. 1
Casey Harris
Evading arrest or detention with previous conviction
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams
nAngel Palacios
Assault causes bodily injury family violence
Del Rio Police Department
