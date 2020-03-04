March 4, 2020 Jail Log

Feb. 19

Melyna Rodriguez

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 21

Miguel Angel Reiling

Failure to register/comply (sex offender)

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 23

Orlando Van

Motion for enforcement of child support

Del Rio Police Department

Feb. 24

Roberto Perez

Assault causing bodily injury

Del Rio Police Department

Feb. 25

Francisco Melendez Rodriguez

Assault on public servant

Feb. 27

Ariel Guadalupe Martinez

Driving while intoxicated second offense

Del Rio Police Department

Anthony Kendall Seballos

Criminally negligent homicide

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 28

Sergio Adrian Garcia

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Tamper/fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair

Del Rio Police Department

Kristina Jordan

Theft of property more than $2,500 less than $30,000

Del Rio Police Department

Mario Alberto Moreno

Failure to appear theft by check more than equal to $500 less than $1,500

Del Rio Police Department

Reynaldo Ochoa

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Eduardo Adriel Robles

Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams

Del Rio Police Department

Johnny Waddell

Evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle

Del Rio Police Department

Feb. 29

Johnny Lee Sanders

Burglary of building

Del Rio Police Department

Mar. 1

Casey Harris

Evading arrest or detention with previous conviction

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams

nAngel Palacios

Assault causes bodily injury family violence

Del Rio Police Department

