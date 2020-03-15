Local nursing homes in Del Rio announced last week precautions for visitors, staff and patients amidst the ongoing coronavirus or COVID-19 emergency.
Out of concern for staff and patients, visitors will not be allowed at La Vida Serena Nursing and Rehabilitation and at Del Rio Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
“Because of the seriousness of this situation, we decided to suspend visits to our community until further notice, unless certain extenuating circumstances are present. We did not take this action lightly, but we believe that it is the best way to protect the health of the frail elderly population we are privileged to serve, as well as our dedicated team members who work extremely hard to care for them on a daily basis,” Del Rio Rehabilitation and Nursing Center stated in a press release.
The situation is being monitored and the nursing home is working on implementing the latest guidance from multiple public health authorities, according to the statement.
The nursing home added it will adjust infection prevention and control practices as the circumstances change, “always keeping in mind what is best for our residents and staff.”
Representatives of La Vida Serena took similar preventive measures, stating while physical visitation is not allowed, it is offering digital visitations.
Until further notice the decision will remain as is, according to La Vida Serena.
Val Verde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and its corporate office were reached out to for comment, but did not respond as of press time Friday night.
