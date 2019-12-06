Del Rioans can enjoy sugary delights and holiday cheer during the second annual Cookie Crawl on Dec. 18 at the Whitehead Memorial Museum.
The event is free to the public and will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Businesses, churches, banks, credit unions, local and civic organizations including peewee and school spirit groups, and other organizations will be spreading holiday joy throughout the night.
Similar to the annual Halloween trunk-or-treat event, the cookie crawl will have each booth giving out cookies to attendees. “We call that (the cookie crawl) another signature event,” Del Rio Downtown Association President Alexandra Falcon Calderon said.
With all the sweets available that night, a beverage will be needed and is provided courtesy of the Del Rio Downtown Association.
“The association is giving the hot chocolate, coffee, also cookies and some bags,” Calderon said.
The bags will help Del Rioans store their cookies and other goodies, as they enjoy the festive performances throughout the night. The bags will only be passed out by the association.
This year more organizations signed up to pass out Christmas joy via cookies, according to Calderon. Currently, a total of 27 organizations have signed up for the event.
A mixture of carols and Christmas performances will take place throughout the night. Performances will include the Del Rio Middle School Cheer and Dance, Del Rio Freshman Sapphires and Cheer, Del Rio High School Cheer, Dance Co., Queen City Belles and Junior Varsity Cheer and Dancing with the Elves.
As of press time the weather forecast for the day is similar to current conditions, with a warm day and chilly nightly temperatures. The weather is subject to change and Del Rioans are advised to plan ahead for colder temperatures.
