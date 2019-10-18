When you are a youngster and you are trying to keep the heat at bay in the middle of the summer there’s nothing like a good ol’ splash, and children in southwest Del Rio now have a place to go. The Cienegas Community Park recently inaugurated a brand new splash pad.
The splash pad, built by Val Verde County Precinct 4 crew members, was inaugurated on Oct. 5, by County Commissioner Gustavo “Gus” Flores, Cienegas Community Center Director Sandra Velez, and members of the community of Val Verde County and Del Rio.
“We built this splash pad with our own resources, it was designed by our own crew members and we put it all together,” Flores said.
The splash pad is located behind the Cienegas Community Center, 1690 Cienegas Rd., in the park near the Val Verde County Rural Fire Department Station.
Flores said the splash pad is open for all members of the community to enjoy, and it is free of charge. Hours are 12-5 weather permitting, and is equipped with an automatic system that will save water when not in use.
The commissioner said 8-inch water lines were used for the project, which was developed and built with county monies, totaling $25,000.
He said the project is eco-friendly, since the water in the splash pad will be reutilized to water the grass in the park.
Flores said the project was unfortunately not finished in time for the hottest time of the year, but it will be open on hot days and will be ready for next year’s summer time.
The splash pad was officially open on Oct. 5 with a celebration including hot dogs, and music for those in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.