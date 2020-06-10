On May 22, Val Verde Regional Medical Center honored the Class of 2020 graduates from Del Rio High School, Brackett High School and Southwest Texas Junior College celebrating the moment outside of the hospital with family.
Graduates featured are Del Rio High School graduates Hunter Lomas, Airnest Turato, Isela Crispin, Andrew Thomas Maldonado, Mia Chanel Martinez, Clarissa Rivera, Jesus Zertuche, Mia Cruz, Brackett High School graduate Benjamin Rawald, with a concurrent associate in arts degree from SWTJC; and SWTJC graduate Riley Ray Lander, with an associate in arts degree and associate in science degree in information technology.
