A Del Rio man previously given deferred adjudication and two years under community supervision for the offense of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle failed to comply with the terms of his probation, and was sentenced last week to serve one year in a state jail facility.
Samuel Jesus Torres’ sentencing hearing was held on July 22 in the 83rd Judicial District Court presided by Judge Robert E. Cadena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.