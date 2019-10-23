An alleged “bullying” incident involving Buena Vista Elementary staff and an elementary student is currently under investigation, according to a San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District.
The incident came to the attention of the school district after allegations became prominent on social media, the district said in a release.
“In that the safety and wellbeing of our students is our first priority, we take these matters seriously. As such, the matter is currently under the investigation by the district authorities,” the release states.
Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, it should be noted federal student confidentiality laws prevent the district from disclosing any present and future findings, the district noted.
No other comments regarding the allegations were made by the school district. The online allegations were shared on social media last week, and garnered the attention of Del Rioans. Commenters on the social media post labeled the alleged incident as unacceptable.
The social media post named specific Buena Vista employees and stated a student was “humiliated” in front of their class mates.
