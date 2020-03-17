GOVERNMENT
City of Del Rio - Special council meeting scheduled for March 17 at 6 p.m. - Briefing update on COVID-19 by Emergency Management Coordinator John Sheedy, postponed.
Judicial courts - All non-essential proceedings suspended until further notice.
BUSINESSES
Walmart new hours - 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., effective March 15.
H-E-B new hours - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., effective March 14.
Some local nursing homes - Visitation is restricted.
Xpress Embroidery - Online orders only.
Chick-fil-A - Dine in area is closed, drive through or curbside delivery only.
Miss Annie’s Straight Up Dance - Classes suspended until March 30.
San Felipe Lions Bingo - Suspended for the week of March 16-20.
Starbucks - Dine-in area closed, open for grab and go.
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc. - Closed to the public until further notice. Taking applications for legal assistance and staff members will be working remotely.
Del Rio Chamber of Commerce - Quarterly Coffee Connection scheduled for this Wednesday, and Business After Hours mixer scheduled for Thursday have been canceled.
The Bargain Box - Will be closing for the rest of March.
CHURCHES
Living Stone Worship Center - No high fives, no hand shaking.
Catholic Church - Sunday Mass obligation is dispensed for all Catholics, public masses suspended, all non-essential ministry gatherings and activities cancelled for the rest of March.
First United Methodist Church - Online worship on March 22 and March 29.
SCHOOLS
San Felipe Del Rio CISD - All schools and district facilities will remain closed and off-limits for students and the community through March 30. Preparations are underway to start online and by mail classes.
Premier High School - Will be closed March 16-27.
Heritage Academy - Will be closed March 16-27.
Comstock ISD - No classes for this week. May return to school on March 23, or prepare for an extended school closure.
Brackett ISD - Will be closed March 16-27.
Del Rio High School robotics Del Rio competition and season - Canceled.
Sul Ross State University - Spring Break for students extended through March 22. Beginning March 23 through April 12, organized lecture, seminar and laboratory courses will be conducted remotely.
South West Texas Junior College - Spring Break extended one week for all students. Campuses and buildings, including SWTJC dormitories, are closed to students during this time.
ENTERTAINMENT
2020 Fiesta of Flight and Space Expo - Canceled.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Urban Oasis - Canceled until further notice.
Val Verde County Library - All children activities canceled i.e. Story Time, Diamond Painting and Bots and Books. Adult classes will be considered on a case by case basis.
