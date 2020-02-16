A deeply-divided city council has nixed a special election that might have changed the way the city funds economic development.
Del Rio City Council members on Tuesday discussed an ordinance calling a special election to dissolve the current Type A sales and use tax for economic development and adopting a Type B sales and use tax for economic development.
The council previously discussed the issue in a Jan. 28 work session during which City Economic Development Director Oriana Fernandez explained the differences between how the two types of sales tax revenue can be used.
During that work session, Fernandez told the council the Type A sales tax “is primarily used for manufacturing and industrial development.”
“Economic development corporations may use Type A revenue to fund land, buildings, equipment, facilities expenditures, targeted infrastructure and improvements for projects including manufacturing and industrial facilities, recycling facilities, distribution centers, small warehouse facilities, research and development facilities, primary job training facilities operated by higher education institutions, aviation facilities, port-related facilities, rail ports, marine ports and maintenance and operating costs associated with (those types of) projects,” she added.
The city of Del Rio currently has a Type A sales tax previously approved by local voters. Those monies are administered by the Del Rio Economic Development Corporation (DREDC) set up by the city council. DREDC members, approved by the council, consider projects and make recommendations to the city council, which has final approval.
Fernandez said Type B sales tax can be used “for any project eligible under Type A rules and several other project types, including quality of life improvements.”
“Type B corporations may pay for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, targeted infrastructure and improvements, including for professional and amateur sports and athletic facilities, tourism and entertainment facilities, convention facilities and public parks; related store, restaurant, concession, parking and transportation facilities; related street, water and sewer facilities and affordable housing,” Fernandez told the council.
At the outset of Tuesday’s hour-long discussion on the merits of each type of sales tax revenue usage, Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado made the motion to approve the ordinance setting the special election. Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano gave the second.
When the mayor asked if there were questions, Councilman Rowland Garza said, “I know some communities have both an ‘A’ and a ‘B’ corporation. Is that an option?”
“Unfortunately, that isn’t an option because we don’t have enough sales tax that could be used for an ‘A’ and a ‘B,’” City Manager Matt Wojnowski said.
When Garza said the city might have enough sales tax in the future, Fernandez said, “We’re capped out. The city gets a certain portion. The county gets another portion. So the only room that was left prior to the adoption of the Type A sales tax was the minimum of one eighth of 1%, so at this point, that’s the only room we have, so the option is to keep the Type A or if you call the election and the voters decide to dissolve it, regardless of what they decide, at this time there’s only room in the sales tax allocation for one corporation.”
“So if this measure does not pass?” Garza asked.
“Nothing changes,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez also told the council two members of the DREDC were present at the meeting: Eddie Amezcua Jr., currently its vice chair; and Rachel Beavan.
“I think we should stick where we’re at right now,” Amezcua told the council when asked to speak. Amezcua added he believed the city needs to see a return on the investments it has already made before changing the way the sales tax allocation is used.
Beavan told the council the monies allocated to the DREDC now are a type of “savings account” for needed projects.
“Type A projects are going to bring money back to you. Type B projects are not going to bring money back to you. I don’t know a business that will move to Del Rio because they like the parks,” Beavan said.
Salgado expressed concern that the DREDC had discussed spending city money for a county project, but Amezcua said the DREDC considered return on investment for the city.
Beavan said her vision of economic development “was to get businesses to come in and employ people in Del Rio.”
Salgado said she would review projects based on their value to the entire community, adding that a Type B corporation would give the city more flexibility on how to spend sales tax monies.
Beavan pointed out under a Type B corporation, every project would have to go to a public hearing, delaying any projects considered.
If the city switched to a Type B economic development corporation, Beavan said, “You’re going to lose your economic development initiative.”
Garza pointed out Type A funds budgeted by the existing economic development corporation for projects are money the city did not have to spend from its general fund, adding the “saved” general fund monies could then be spent on quality of life projects.
Councilman Jim De Reus said after doing extensive personal research on the issue, he recommended the city stay with its Type A allocation and corporation for now and perhaps revisit the creation of the Type B corporation during its next city election in two years.
As the council discussed the pros and cons of both types of economic development corporations, Fernandez noted Type B monies would allow the city to incentivize retailers, where a Type A does not.
After additional discussion, the council voted 3-4 on the motion to approve the ordinance.
Salgado, Elizalde De Calderon and Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. voted in favor, with Lozano, Garza, De Reus and Councilman Raul C. Ojeda voting against the motion.
