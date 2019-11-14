The same way sunlight serves as a natural disinfectant, just like airing and exposing a wound to the elements aids the healing process, transparency in public government helps create accountability and efficiency.
Several public officials recently complained about a series or articles published in the News-Herald, saying they’d rather be informed of public matters before they are published in the newspaper.
That position hit a nerve, especially when there is a credibility crisis amongst national media, partially created by the polarization of some in the American public.
The polarization has gone a long way, and it is not uncommon to read or to hear that someone is called anti-American or anti-patriotic just for disagreeing with someone else’s point of view. This is especially true when talking about politics, immigration, women’s rights, gun laws or birth control amongst other controversial topics.
Just like social media has allowed everyone to have a voice, the number of opinions publicly available – unregulated for the most part – has grown exponentially, taking over national, state and even local headlines.
Locally, there has been a lot of talk about one of Del Rio’s greatest assets, and as to why public officials have not been properly informed of the higher-than-usual levels of E. coli – a bacteria associated with human or animal fecal matter – found at the San Felipe Creek.
Public officials have publicly expressed outrage – not because the bacteria on the creek, but because they were not made aware of a public problem. A problem that could bring health issues to the community of Del Rio.
One of the sites where these high levels of bacteria was recorded is the Blue Hole, a popular swimming spot where Del Rioans find refuge from the summer heat every year.
Swimming along the side of E. coli – or any other bacteria for that matter – doesn’t seem like very inviting to me.
Escherichia coli (E. coli) are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. E. coli are a large and diverse group of bacteria. Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make you sick, according to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention.
Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses.
Infections in humans, according to the center, start when someone gets tiny (usually invisible) amounts of human or animal feces in the mouth. Unfortunately, this happens more often than we would like to think about.
Exposures that result in illness include consumption of contaminated food, consumption of unpasteurized (raw) milk, consumption of water that has not been disinfected, contact with cattle, or contact with the feces of infected people, the center states.
Sometimes the contact is pretty obvious, like when an infected individual has been working with cows at a dairy farm or changing diapers, but sometimes it is not. People can get infected by eating an undercooked hamburger or a contaminated piece of lettuce, according to the center.
People, the center states, have gotten infected by swallowing lake water while swimming, touching the environment in petting zoos and other animal exhibits, and by eating food prepared by people who did not wash their hands well after using the toilet.
Seems to me the problem here is very clear, and it is not the information flow, but the flow of E. coli and other contaminants into a public place. Public officials should focus on finding the source of this E. coli contamination and solving the problem, and also focus on preventing Del Rioans from getting infected by issuing a public notice pertaining the risks of swimming in these waters, which as of right now, more than a month after the first story was published, is still unheard of.
Something to
keep in mind
Local activist and book author Mario Vazquez, also known as “Mario From the Barrio” is in need of volunteers for his graves recording project.
He will be at the San Felipe Cemetery on Saturday at 9 a.m. This is a great cause if you feel like doing something for the community. For more information contact Vazquez at (408) 482 5731.
