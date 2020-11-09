Ailsa Casteneda, a member of the Guatemalan consulate, picks up trash around grave markers in the San Felipe Cemetery during a volunteer cleanup. Casteneda joined Guatemalan Consul Randy Estuardo Castillo and two other consulate staff members, Jose Estuardo Gonzalez and Christian Ricardo Flores, to participate in the event.
San Felipe Lion Roy Musquiz Jr. uses a chainsaw to trim an overgrown tree in an area of the San Felipe Cemetery during a volunteer cleanup on Saturday.
Photos by Karen Gleason
Ramiro Musquiz rakes brush trimmings into a pile for disposal during a volunteer cleanup at the San Felipe Cemetery.
Volunteers with the San Felipe Lions Club, the Consulate of Guatemala in Del Rio and others converged on the historic San Felipe Cemetery Saturday to give the grounds some much-needed sprucing up.
“We haven’t done any cleaning for some time, because of the pandemic situation as it is, so we decided it was time to do something,” Roy Muzquiz of the San Felipe Lions Club said as he watched volunteers arrive.
