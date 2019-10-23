10-23-19 Police Blotter
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Jose Enrique Estrada, 39, a resident of the 700 block of Spring Street, was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams, a second degree felony, police records state.
Estrada was arrested at the intersection of Borroum Street and East Garfield Street at 1:59 a.m., records state.
According to an incident repor Estrada was arrested after a Del Rio Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a gray Ford Expedition for failure to signal required distance and expired motor vehicle registration.
The officer found narcotics inside the vehicle, the incident report states.
Bryan Alexander Gomez, 43, a resident of the 900 block of East Gutierrez Street, was arrested on Oct. 12 at the intersection of Brodbent Avenue and Cano Street, at 10:28 p.m., and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, police records show.
According to an incident report, Gomez was arrested after a Del Rio Police Department officer observed a white 2016 Dodge Journey driving at a high rate of speed heading west on the 1300 block of West Garza Street.
Gomez was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams, a third degree felony, records show.
Alfredo Guerrero, 34, a resident of the 200 block of Ramon Street, was arrested on Oct. 16, at 10 p.m., at the 500 block of Pecan Street, and charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams, a third degree felony, police records show.
Guerrero was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to HEB, 500 Pecan St. for a criminal trespass call, and found a syringe containing a brown liquid while performing a terry frisk on Ramos, the incident report states.
The liquid field-tested positive for heroin, and weighted 3.5 grams the report states.
DWI
Hector Manuel Gonzalez Padron, 45, was arrested on Oct. 16, at the 2500 block of Veterans Boulevard, at 5:15 p.m., and charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and accident involving damages, police records show.
Padron, a resident of the 1100 block of 58th Street in Lubbock, Texas, was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a hit and run, police records show.
Padron, an incident report states, returned to the scene and fled, leading police officers in a chase that ended at the Club Rain parking lot, with the officers taking Padron into custody.
He is now facing charges of driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor; evading arrest or detention, a state jail felony, and accident involving damages to another vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor.
RECKLESS DRIVING
Alexandria Gutierrez, 24, a resident of the 100 block of Rockwell Way, was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Oct. 12, at 7:15 p.m., at the 800 block of North Main Street, according to police records.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Rudy Lee Martinez, 17, a resident of the 600 block of East Eighth Street, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 11:11 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor, police records show.
An incident report states Martinez was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the East Eighth Street location, where a suspect was reported looking into someone else’s window, the report states.
ASSAULT
Roberto Rodarte, III, a resident of the 500 block of East Garza Street, was arrested and charged with assault, a Class C misdemeanor, on Oct. 10 at 3:50 a.m., police records show.
Rodarte was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the location where an assault was reported.
Gilbert Salinas, 31, a resident of the 300 block of Broadview Street, was arrested on Oct. 13, at 5:15 a.m. and charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, police records show.
Salinas was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the address for an assault in progress, an incident report states.
Salinas was located in the alleyway, approximately 30 yards away from the residence, the reports states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.