On Saturday morning, I made my way down to the San Felipe Creek to check on Monarch roosts.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, after the passage of our first cold front, I had found several trees in Romanelli Park with branches covered with Monarchs, and I was hoping that I would find some more on Saturday, after our second cold front had passed.
I parked in the dirt lot next to the Joe Ramos Center and walked across the little red footbridge over the creek and into Romanelli Park.
I made my way to the Madre Ditch, the irrigation canal that forms the northern boundary of the park and checked the trees that had been full of Monarchs on Tuesday. Nothing. Not a butterfly in sight anywhere.
It was still fairly cool when I arrived in the park, right at 60 degrees Fahrenheit, so I decided to wait a little while to see if it would warm up. I also walked upstream to Moore Park to check on some vegetation which had served as Monarch roost sites in the past.
The Moore Park roosts had been located along one arm of the canal that flows past the entrance to the Moore Park pool, but the city has cut down most of the vegetation there, and so, of course, there are no places for the Monarchs to roost.
As the morning warmed, I walked back to Romanelli and noticed Monarchs flying by me. I never did find any roosts, so I decided to sit down on one of the benches near the police officers’ memorial and count passing Monarchs.
While I watched for butterflies, I noticed activity in a hackberry tree growing near the memorial and found two warblers busily foraging in the branches.
One of them was a Yellow-rumped Warbler, and the other was a Nashville Warbler.
I got up from my seat and approached the tree, waiting quietly as the warblers made their way toward me.
The Yellow-rumped Warblers breed in the boreal forests across Canada, into Alaska and in portions of the northern Rockies in the U.S. Nashville Warblers also breed in Canada, though mainly in the eastern provinces. There is also a western population of these warblers that breeds in the forests of the northern Rocky Mountains.
But while the Nashvilles are only stopping in Del Rio for a rest break before continuing on to Mexico, many Yellow-rumps will stay the winter here. In fact, the Yellow-rumps spend the winter throughout the southern tier of the U.S. and into Mexico.
I can’t wait to see the migrants that will show up here this week!
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
