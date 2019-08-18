Now is the summer of our discontent, or so it would seem if news stories are to be believed.
Everywhere you turn, someone or some group is deeply offended by something, which triggers an equal but opposite offense by the other side.
African Americans are offended by the Confederate flag. Descendants of Confederates are offended by those same African Americans. Religious adherents are offended by videos of Planned Parenthood trafficking in baby parts. Planned Parenthood is offended by those same religious adherents who expose those videos. Donald Trump is offended by Mexican criminals crossing the border. Mexican criminals are offended by Donald Trump for bringing up the subject.
It’s a global phenomenon. Europe is offended Great Britain is leaving the union without so much as a reach-around. Germany is offended that Greece won’t pay its debts. Saudi Arabia is offended Iran is getting The Bomb. Iran is offended by Israel’s very existence. Israel is offended by Palestinians who don’t appreciate getting hit back. The French don’t like anybody very much. And so it goes.
Naturally, I hate to be left out of a world-wide movement. After giving it a little thought, I have learned I’m just as offended as anyone else, maybe more so.
Just so you know, here’s a list of some of the things that offend me, followed by a list of what I intend to do about it.
‘
WHAT OFFENDS ME
HOLIDAY CREEP: Last week, I went to the local supermarket and was greeted by a huge outdoor display of jack-o’-lanterns, witches, black cats and skeletons. That’s just wrong on so many levels, not the least of which the temperature was still in triple digits when they trotted out their Halloween gear. Everyone knows what’s going on here. American retailers will not be satisfied until the Christmas buying season begins in July. That offends me.
RESTROOM AMNESIA: What on Earth could persuade someone to leave a public restroom without flushing? Are they just too pressed for time to spend that tenth of a second to comply with one of the basic tenets of civilization? Or are they just louts? That offends me.
TRAFFIC STOPPERS: That’s my general term for drivers whose only purpose in life is to be the bottleneck in traffic. They’re the ones who come to a full stop on the access lane before merging, or before turning right off the road, or who drive at 40 mph in the left lane. Boy, do they offend me.
HIPPOCRATIC OAFS: By that I mean the receptionists, file clerks, and paper-shufflers at doctors’ offices for whom patients are an impediment to their enjoyment of their daily routine. Their life would be so much better if it weren’t for all those pesky sick people. They offend me. (Note: I do not include PA’s, RN’s and tech aides in this condemnation. I find those who actually touch the patient are a uniformly caring lot.)
CELEBRITY HUBRIS: I am particularly offended by all those actors, singers, musicians, sports figures, TV personalities and fashion models who think their talent or beauty qualifies them to make definitive statements on anything of importance. I want them to sing, dance, tell jokes, throw the ball and run fast. After that, I want them to shut their pie holes. Anything less, offends me.
WHAT I INTEND TO DO ABOUT IT
NOT A BLESSED THING: I will just let everything slide. I refuse to let the cluelessness, bad manners, poor hygiene, thoughtlessness, social ineptitude or willful ignorance of others deprive me of my God-given right to serenity.
I will ignore them and live a life of calm contentment, secure in the knowledge that nothing will aggravate them more than ignoring them.
INTERESTING HOLIDAY THIS WEEK: Aug. 18 – Bad Poetry Day; 20th – Chinese Valentine’s Day; 22nd – National Tooth Fairy Day. Enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.